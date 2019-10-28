Financial Institutions (FISI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) will be announcing its Q3 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 20.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $30.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.85. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

