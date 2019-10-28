Financial Review: LAIX (LAIX) and Its Competitors

LAIX (NYSE: LAIX) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare LAIX to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LAIX and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LAIX $92.68 million -$70.99 million N/A LAIX Competitors $532.56 million $33.76 million 9.40

LAIX’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LAIX.

Profitability

This table compares LAIX and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LAIX -49.16% -303.35% -42.85% LAIX Competitors 735.19% -404.94% -6.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LAIX and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LAIX 0 1 0 0 2.00 LAIX Competitors 296 971 1069 47 2.36

LAIX presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 94.03%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 28.98%. Given LAIX’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LAIX is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of LAIX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LAIX rivals beat LAIX on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

