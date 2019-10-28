FireEye (FEYE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect FireEye to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.45 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FireEye to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $15.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69. FireEye has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FEYE. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nomura began coverage on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $83,939.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 411,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,934.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $139,877.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

