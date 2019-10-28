First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 target price on First Commonwealth Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

