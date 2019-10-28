First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $19.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Community has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $23.96. The company has a market cap of $142.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.89.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. First Community had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

