First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $33.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.18.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.59% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $102.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 87.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.