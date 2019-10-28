First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02, Zacks reports. First Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.56 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $43.27 on Monday. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $530.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THFF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

