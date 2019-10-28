First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) PT Set at $25.00 by Wells Fargo & Co

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) has been given a $25.00 price target by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 618,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,757. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.43 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 72,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 11.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 9.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

