First Quadrant L P CA Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 33.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 15,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

