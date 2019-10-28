First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,506 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Broadcom by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 61.9% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 40.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in Broadcom by 30.4% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Broadcom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 694,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,805,000 after buying an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total transaction of $5,409,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $17,550,860. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $289.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.10. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $208.23 and a 12-month high of $323.20. The firm has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.06.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

