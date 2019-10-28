First Quadrant L P CA Has $1.01 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 27,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,690,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,240.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,275.00 price target on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,136.00.

AZO opened at $1,129.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,109.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,088.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $729.79 and a 1 year high of $1,186.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.67% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.39 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total value of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

