First Quadrant L P CA Sells 1,104 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,084,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,660,000 after buying an additional 382,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,511,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,649,000 after buying an additional 1,501,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,562,000 after buying an additional 488,675 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 143.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,510,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,491,000 after buying an additional 3,831,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17,275.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,039,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,110,000 after buying an additional 5,010,678 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 10,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $927,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 40,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $3,696,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,936 shares of company stock valued at $12,977,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $91.96 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average of $87.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Citigroup set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.04.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

