First Quadrant L P CA Sells 38,498 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,498 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.68, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $21.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.72 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,685.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $569,574.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,037.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,647. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

