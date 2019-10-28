First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given a $83.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) received a $83.00 target price from analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.92.

FSLR stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.38. 100,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.05. First Solar has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $69.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.64.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $112,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $500,846.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,768.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,189 shares of company stock worth $3,511,156. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.5% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,895 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,960 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 37,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,162 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

