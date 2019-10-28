First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Set at $80.00 by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSLR. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities upgraded First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.92.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.24. 2,332,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,804. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.41 million. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $112,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,102.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $524,071.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,156. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 3.5% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,895 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,960 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 0.7% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 37,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,162 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.