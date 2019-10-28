First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Shares Up 1.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.83 and last traded at $20.82, 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0501 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) by 120.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.85% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

