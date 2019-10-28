First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) Short Interest Down 41.4% in October

First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the September 15th total of 21,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

MYFW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of First Western Financial stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,579. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $129.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYFW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 733,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $862,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 581,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

