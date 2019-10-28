FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.79.

Shares of FE opened at $48.01 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 130,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

