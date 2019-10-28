Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Craig Hallum began coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Five Below from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $146.00 price objective on Five Below and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.37.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $129.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.11. Five Below has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $148.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total transaction of $7,998,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 604,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,544,035.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Five Below by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Five Below by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

