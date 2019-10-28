Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 411 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 419.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 509 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,119 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 261.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,527 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,589 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,178 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $137.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.08 and a 200-day moving average of $128.89. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total value of $6,649,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 477,677 shares in the company, valued at $63,521,487.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $326,380.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,770.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,671 shares of company stock valued at $15,635,833. 20.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.76.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

