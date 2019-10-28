Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 6.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 8.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.66.

PAAS opened at $17.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.98 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

