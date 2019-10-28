Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Masimo by 172.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $143.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.06. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $98.23 and a 12-month high of $160.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 4,981 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $765,181.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,806,772.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 21,907 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $3,505,339.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,575,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,007 shares of company stock valued at $8,643,681. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masimo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.25.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

