Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Position in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 109.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Universal by 68.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal stock opened at $54.57 on Monday. Universal Corp has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $76.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $296.92 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Universal from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

