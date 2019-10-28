Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 32,106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $765,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194,083 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,141,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,811 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,734,872 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $254,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1,149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 875,021 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $81,517,000 after acquiring an additional 804,996 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim set a $108.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of EOG opened at $72.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.44. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $110.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

