FLETA (FLETA) Trading Up 9% Over Last 7 Days

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. FLETA has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $24,575.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLETA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00212875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.32 or 0.01471232 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029669 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00114851 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,160,491 tokens. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.