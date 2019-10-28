FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Down 36.2% in October

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,900 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the September 15th total of 313,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FPAY. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of FPAY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.39. 56,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. FlexShopper has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 19,238 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $31,165.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShopper stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of FlexShopper worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

