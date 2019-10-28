FLIP (FLP) Price Reaches $0.0093 on Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $518,840.00 and $226,124.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00213658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.01489902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028966 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00116852 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

