FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 500 Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,020,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 1,626.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,313,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 54,179 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViaSat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $69.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.18. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.93 and a 12-month high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.02 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Stenbit sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $98,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $81,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,750 shares of company stock worth $2,017,388. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VSAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViaSat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

ViaSat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Read More: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.