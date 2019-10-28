FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in PetroChina by 604.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in PetroChina by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in PetroChina by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PTR opened at $52.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $54.93.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. PetroChina had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $88.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTR shares. HSBC cut shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PetroChina in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetroChina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

