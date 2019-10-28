FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $134,000 Stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 1,486.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFN. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at $91,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 9.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFN opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

