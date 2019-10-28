FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNOOC by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of CNOOC by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CNOOC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CEO opened at $155.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CNOOC Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $139.77 and a fifty-two week high of $193.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.10. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $4.2068 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. CICC Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

CNOOC Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.