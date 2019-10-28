Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) Given a $1.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $1.00 price objective on Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FELP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foresight Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foresight Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of Foresight Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,787. Foresight Energy has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $226.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.20 million. Foresight Energy had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Foresight Energy will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Foresight Energy

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of February 27, 2019, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

