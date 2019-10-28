FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) PT Set at $24.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) received a $24.00 price target from analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FORM. B. Riley boosted their price target on FormFactor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of FORM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 400,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.71.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Zellner sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $313,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,011.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $425,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,873. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in FormFactor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 280,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 34,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

