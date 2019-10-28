Forterra (FRTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Forterra had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $410.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Forterra to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $8.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Forterra has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.67 million, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

In related news, insider Vikrant Bhatia purchased 17,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $112,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karl Watson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 110,840 shares of company stock worth $745,778. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

