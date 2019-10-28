Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

NYSE FTV opened at $68.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.26. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 37.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

