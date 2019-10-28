Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Given a $73.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price target on Fortive (NYSE:FTV) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTV. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Fortive and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.92.

Fortive stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,042,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,727. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. Fortive has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.99.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Fortive by 24.9% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 627,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,044,000 after acquiring an additional 125,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 43,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

