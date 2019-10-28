Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Insider David Randich Sells 11,906 Shares

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) insider David Randich sold 11,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $725,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FBHS stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.67. 1,801,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,320. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $61.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

FBHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,568.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,772,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,572 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 334.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,533,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,254 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,542,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,365,000 after acquiring an additional 971,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,507,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,103,000 after acquiring an additional 706,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $32,493,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

