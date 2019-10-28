Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $60.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.31. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $61.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,845,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,104,000 after buying an additional 172,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,507,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,103,000 after buying an additional 706,944 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,542,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,365,000 after buying an additional 971,613 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,568.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,772,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,407,000 after buying an additional 2,606,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,786,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,046,000 after buying an additional 142,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

