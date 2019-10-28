Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) PT Set at $75.00 by Robert W. Baird

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) has been assigned a $75.00 price target by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.08. 218,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $72.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Glenn A. Adelaar sold 4,917 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $300,182.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Forward Air by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Forward Air by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

