Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,710 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 416,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $128.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.46. The company has a market cap of $336.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

