Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

In other ONE Gas news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $26,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,186.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OGS opened at $94.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.29. ONE Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $75.51 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.63.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.20 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

