Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,856 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,527,041 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,305,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,487 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,018,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $183,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,270,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,003,248 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $104,513,000 after purchasing an additional 450,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,471,123 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,996,000 after purchasing an additional 76,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $27.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.35.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

