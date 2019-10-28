Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) announced its earnings results on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $27.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $35.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 41.27%.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.35.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

