Freehold Royalties Ltd (FRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 15th

Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Freehold Royalties stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.77. 86,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,258. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,354.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.07. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$6.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.91.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$35.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$11.65 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

