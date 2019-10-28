Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

Get Freshpet alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Freshpet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freshpet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Freshpet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Freshpet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.29.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 14,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.20 and a beta of 1.07. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.59 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J David Basto purchased 6,400 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $247,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at $915,867.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.