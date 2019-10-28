FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the September 15th total of 997,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

FSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Hagan purchased 42,100 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $250,495.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 57,100 shares of company stock valued at $335,795. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 29.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.84 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 12.11%. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.41%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

