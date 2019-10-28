FTB Advisors Inc. Has $29,000 Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

FTB Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $60.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.52. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12-month low of $35.27 and a 12-month high of $61.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

