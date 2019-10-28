FTB Advisors Inc. Has $46,000 Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 414.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

ONB opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.00. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.79 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.