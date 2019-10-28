Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of FCRM stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.36. Fulcrum Utility Services has a 12-month low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 69 ($0.90). The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

About Fulcrum Utility Services

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Services, Gas Transportation, and Dunamis. It provides utility infrastructure and connections services, as well as gas transportation and meter asset management services; and engages in the pipeline business comprising the ownership of gas infrastructure assets and conveyance of gas through its gas transportation networks.

