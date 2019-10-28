Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. On average, analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLGT opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.04 million, a PE ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $5.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 12,389 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $142,473.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 412,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 57.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

